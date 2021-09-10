Koorie Student Support Officer (2 Positions Available)

Commencing Salary $64,014 p.a. plus Superannuation

Fixed Term, Full-time (38 hours per week) Position

Monthly Rostered Day Off & Other Benefits About Us: William Angliss Institute is the Government endorsed specialist training provider for the foods, tourism, hospitality and events industries and is recognised as Australia's leading provider of training for these key industry sectors. The Institute aims to provide excellent education and training services for industry, students and government in Victoria, Australia and internationally. We are looking to recruit two Koorie Student Support Officers to join our Koorie and Community Initiatives Education Unit within the National Training department. About the Roles: The roles will provide one-to-one learning support to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students enrolled in William Angliss Institute accredited training programs and strengthen the Institute's relationships with Indigenous communities throughout Victoria. The roles are offered on a full time basis for a fixed term period of 12 months. The commencing salary of this position will be $64,014 per annum plus superannuation. These are special measures roles and only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples are eligible to apply, as per the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Key Responsibilities: Be the initial point of contact for Koorie students who seek advice and support regarding educational programs offered by the Institute.

Provide student support in the classroom Koorie students at the Institute and industry based trainees where required.

Advice on Koorie students Individual Learning Plans.

Create and maintain engagement and relationships with Koorie students and their families and Koorie support services provided to their families.

Liaise with relevant Indigenous communities and Aboriginal organisations and other relevant organisations to assist with recruitment of potential Koorie students for the hospitality, tourism and culinary delivered by the Institute.

Provide cultural advice to Koorie students.

Assist the Koorie Liaison Officer where required in seeking community initiative programs to be delivered by the Institute. About You: To be successful in this position you will have: A tertiary qualification relevant to the role and experience or lesser formal qualifications with substantial experience essential and Certificate IV in Training and Assessment would be an advantage.

Experience with communicating and liaising with Indigenous communities and organizations and providing advice on Indigenous program directions and delivery and provision of services.

Ability to provide support for Koorie students across campus and industry based programs where required.

Demonstrated understanding and knowledge of current development and innovative approaches in Indigenous and Vocational Education and Training. What We Offer: Employee Assistance Program

Professional Development Opportunities

Reward and Recognition Programs

Generous Conditions of Employment View Position Description Here Applications for this role close Friday 24 September 2021 at 6:00pm Apply Now: Click on the "Apply for this job" link and please submit a: Cover Letter Current Resume Separate document addressing each of the Key Selection Criteria (KSC) located on page 5 & 6 of the position description. You will also need a current Working with Children Check and a National Police Check prior to commencement. Enquiries or Assistance: For assistance applying online, please contact the People and Capability Department on +61 3 9606 2310 or by email: hr@angliss.edu.au For enquires regarding this role, please contact Karon Hepner, Manager National Training by email: Karon.Hepner@angliss.edu.au Appointment is subject to satisfying the conditions of employment. Please refer to Information for Applicants on the William Angliss website: https://www.angliss.edu.au/ A full list of employment opportunities with William Angliss Institute can be found at the William Angliss Institute's careers page: Careers at Angliss. William Angliss Institute is a Child Safe organisation and the successful candidate will be required to submit an appropriate Working with Children Check card and National Police Check prior to commencement of employment. The Institute is fully supportive of the principles of Equal Employment Opportunity. Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander peoples, people with disabilities and people from culturally diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.